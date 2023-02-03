Manchester United and PSG told to pay €100 million to sign striker in summer: Reports

Napoli have reportedly set a price tag of €100 million for Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) transfer target Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 24, has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two seasons. He joined Gli Azzurri from Lille in a deal worth up to €80 million in 2020. Since then, the Nigerian has scored 43 goals and laid out 13 assists in 82 appearances across all competitions.

A mobile striker blessed with pace and finishing, Osimhen has been on the Red Devils' wishlist since the start of the summer transfer window. Despite this, he decided to remain at the Partenopei and has been crucial to their Serie A title push in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

As per ESPN reporter Mark Ogden, Manchester United and PSG would be forced to dish out at least €100 million to secure Osimhen's signature. With the striker's deal set to expire in June 2025, Napoli are considered to be in complete control of the bargaining process.

Earlier in December last year, Osimhen stated that he would be open to a permanent move in the upcoming summer. However, he asserted that his focus is on helping Napoli lift the Serie A crown and told Il Mattino:

"It's one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It's hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs. Right now, I am only focused on this season because we haven't done anything yet. We must win something and then we'll see."

Manchester United are interested in acquiring a first-choice striker after terminating Cristiano Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent last November. PSG, on the other hand, are keen to add the former Wolfsburg attacker as a striking partner for Kylian Mbappe in a slightly tweaked 4-4-2 setup.

PSG prepared to spend big to sign 25-year-old Manchester United attacker: Reports

As per El Nacional, PSG have identified Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as Lionel Messi's replacement if the latter fails to pen a new contract at Parc des Princes.

Although the priority is to retain the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner, the Parisians are willing to spend €75 million on their top offensive target ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Rashford, 25, has been in stellar form in the ongoing campaign. So far, he has scored a club-high 18 goals and contributed eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

Messi, on the other hand, is expected to hold contract extension talks with PSG later this month, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Poll : 0 votes