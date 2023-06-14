Manchester United ready to pay €40 million to sign former Chelsea star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay €40 million to sign former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen from Barcelona this summer.

According to El Nacional, the Red Devils are targeting Christensen, with manager Erik ten Hag tipped to sign an experienced defender. The 27-year-old's Premier League experience is thought to be enticing for the Old Trafford outfit.

Christensen only arrived at the Camp Nou last summer after becoming a free agent following the expiration of his contract with the Blues. He featured 32 times across competitions, helping the Blaugrana keep 15 clean sheets. The Dane also chipped in with two goal contributions.

However, Manchester United's bid for Christensen has been rejected by Barcelona, as their manager Xavi views the Danish defender as a non-transferable player, considering his fine start to life at the Camp Nou.

Barca have many central defenders and are set to seal the signing of Inigo Martinez from Athletic Bilbao. However, Xavi views the new arrival as more of a rotational player than Christensen.

The Blaugrana also signed Jules Kounde from Sevilla last summer, but the Frenchman has been played out of position as a right-back. Despite the defender wanting to play centrally, Xavi would reportedly rather sell the 24-year-old than Christensen.

Manchester United's interest in Christensen comes as Harry Maguire looks set to leave Old Trafford. The English defender has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle United, but the Red Devils would rather sell him permanently.

Christensen made 161 appearances during ten years at Chelsea. He won the Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup and the League Cup.

Manchester United appear to have free run at Chelsea's Mason Mount after Liverpool cool interest

Mason Mount is on Ten Hag's radar.

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea attacker Mason Mount this summer. The English midfielder looks set to leave Stamford Bridge after rejecting new contract offers from the Blues.

The Red Devils looked set to be rivalled by Liverpool for his signature, but that may no longer be the case. The Athletic reports that the Reds have cooled their interest in the 24-year-old due to Chelsea's £80 million (€94 million) price tag.

Mount endured a frustrating season and fell down the pecking order in west London. He scored just three goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions.

Ten Hag is eyeing a new midfield signing this summer as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season's Champions League campaign. Like Christensen, Mount boasts proven Premier League experience. He also won Europe's elite club competition with Chelsea in 2021.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes