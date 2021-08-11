Manchester United receive blow in their pursuit of French star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga. The French midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer. Manchester United view Camavinga as a potential long-term replacement for Paul Pogba.

According to Foot Mercato, Eduardo Camavinga has revealed his desire to join Ligue 1 giants PSG to his representatives. The midfielder has just one year remaining on his current contract with Rennes and could therefore be available for just €30 million this summer.

Camavinga burst on to the season during the 2019-20 season. Since making his debut for the club, the youngster has become a key player for Rennes. He has also developed into one of the most consistent performers in Ligue 1.

The 18-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid last summer, but decided to stay at Rennes and continue his development. He made 39 appearances for the club in all competitions last season and scored one goal.

Camavinga is reportedly keen to join one of Europe's elite clubs this summer. Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG are all believed to be interested in the midfielder.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his current contract with the Red Devils. Pogba also rejected a contract extension offer earlier this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and PSG in recent weeks.

Manchester United have therefore, been linked with a host of midfielders. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be a fan of Eduardo Camavinga and is keen to sign the teenage sensation this summer.

Rennes give new Eduardo Camavinga update amid Manchester United transfer links #mufc https://t.co/7VvPBzwmFb — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) August 9, 2021

Eduardo Camavinga is likely to reject Manchester United's interest as he is keen to be a part of PSG's current project

Eduardo Camavinga (right) in action for Rennes

Eduardo Camaving is reportedly keen to become part of PSG's current project. The Ligue 1 giants have signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Manchester United have now shelved their interest in Eduardo Camavinga, Sául Ñíguez and Ruben Neves. #MUFC [@ChrisWheelerDM, @maxmathews95] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) August 10, 2021

PSG are the clear favorites to win Ligue 1 and the Champions League in the upcoming season. They have had one of the most impressive transfer windows in the history of football this summer.

Manchester United could therefore be set to miss out on one of their top transfer targets for this window. This could lead to the Red Devils switching focus to Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra