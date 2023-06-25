Manchester United reject chance to sign Chelsea attacker, Ligue 1 club now lead transfer race: Report

Manchester United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic and he is now open to moving to Lyon.

According to L'Equipe, Ligue side Lyon are keen on signing Pulisic who they believe will cost around (€20 million) £17.2 million. Les Gones owners are American and they are reported to have contacted the USA captain over a move.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both reportedly been approached by Pulisic's representatives. However, they are not interested in the American and have other targets in their sights.

Pulisic has struggled at Chelsea since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2019 for £58 million. He hasn't been handed the amount of game time he will have expected when joining as Eden Hazard's like-for-like replacement.

The 24-year-old started just 10 of 30 games across competitions this past season. He managed just one goal and two assists and has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic is among several Chelsea first-team players who are seemingly up for sale this summer. Lyon have reportedly made the USA skipper a priority signing and are frontrunners to secure his signature.

It was reported last summer that Manchester United were interested in a potential loan deal for Pulisic. However, the forward chose to remain at Stamford Bridge but his lack of first-team opportunities continued.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic idolized Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney

Pulisic loved watching Wayne Rooney.

While a move for Pulisic to Manchester United looks unlikely this summer he has admitted in the past that he was a fan when younger. He told ESPN in 2017:

"I was a big Manchester United fan when I was younger."

The Chelsea winger then revealed that he used to enjoy watching Red Devils legend, Wayne Rooney. He added:

"I loved to watch [Wayne] Rooney. I wouldn't say I'm a similar player, though."

Rooney became an Old Trafford hero during 13 seasons with the 13-time Premier League champions. He is the club's all-time top goalscorer, bagging 253 goals in 559 games.

The former England and United captain won five Premier League titles, often at the expense of Chelsea. He also won the UEFA Champions League in 2008.

Rooney is regarded as one of England's greatest-ever players and he was also prolific for his national team. The current DC United manager scored 53 goals in 120 caps for the Three Lions.

The iconic striker left the Red Devils in 2018 when he rejoined his boyhood club Everton on a free transfer. However, there is no disputing his place among the legends of Old Trafford.

