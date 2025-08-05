Manchester United respond after being offered chance to sign Dusan Vlahovic amid battle for Benjamin Sesko: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly rejected the offer to sign Dusan Vlahovic this summer. They are engaged in a battle with Newcastle United for their priority target, Benjamin Sesko.

Ad

The Red Devils are in the market for a striker following Rasmus Hojlund's disappointing performances. The Danish striker scored just four goals in 32 Premier League appearances last season as they finished 15th. He recorded 10 goals and four assists in 52 games across competitions.

Manchester United were heavily linked with Viktor Gyokeres, who has previously played under Ruben Amorim, but he joined Arsenal instead. The Red Devils have now made Benjamin Sesko their priority. Amidst their pursuit, Juventus offered them Vlahovic, but they rejected it (via Tuttosport).

Ad

Trending

Manchester United are currently focused on their battle with Newcastle for Sesko. As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies have submitted a €90 million offer to RB Leipzig after their €80 million bid was rejected. He reported that the decision lies in the hands of the Slovenian striker, and Manchester United will only bid if he picks them.

Sesko has scored 39 goals and provided eight assists in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. His current contract expires in 2029.

Ad

Former Manchester United star believes Dusan Vlahovic will be a good signing for the club

Former United left-back Patrice Evra has shared his thoughts on Dusan Vlahovic's links to Old Trafford. He lauded the Serbian striker's stats and experience, and said (via Metro):

"His numbers are good, his profile is good, he has experience, it would be a good signing in my eyes. United need guaranteed goalscorers, they need good characters and at the moment they have four players who don’t seem to want to protect and play for the badge, they are not children, that is a sad thing."

Ad

Juventus chief Damien Comolli also confirmed in July that the club will look to sell Vlahovic if they receive a good bid.

"We have agreed with Dusan on his exit this summer if we get a good proposal," he said. "But he can only leave with a good bid and we’ve not received it so far."

Vlahovic, 25, joined Juventus from Fiorentina in January 2022 and his contract expires next summer. He has scored 58 goals and provided 14 assists in 145 games for the Old Lady.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have also been linked with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More