Manchester United's Paul Pogba among PSG's star-studded 5-man shortlist to revamp midfield: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to bolster their midfield next season with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba at the top. As per Foot Mercato via Get Football News France, the Ligue 1 champions have drawn a five-man shortlist for midfield.

Alongside Pogba, the other names on the list are Seko Fofana, Khéphren Thuram, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Nicolo Barella. As per the report, the United midfielder tops the wishlist for the Parisian club despite PSG being fearful of his injury record.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman looks destined to leave Manchester United this summer with his contract expiring. Since his then-world record (£89 million) move to Old Trafford back in 2016 from Juventus, Pogba is yet to truly justify his mammoth price tag.

The Frenchman has struggled with injuries, inconsistency and his off-the-pitch issues and antics have not helped him either. Losing him for free after spending a fortune to bring him back would be a major financial loss for Manchester United. However, at the same time, it will give them an opportunity to bring a new midfielder to build their squad around.

Simon Peach @SimonPeach Asked if Paul Pogba has played his last match for #MUFC , interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May. I don’t think that it is very likely that he will be able to play again" Asked if Paul Pogba has played his last match for #MUFC, interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "The doctor told me it will take four weeks minimum for him to recover and the last game is the end of May. I don’t think that it is very likely that he will be able to play again"

PSG have plenty of options in the middle of the park, although their only standout midfielder has been Marco Verratti. Georginio Wijnalbum, Leandro Paredes and Ander Herrera have all been pretty average at the Parc des Princes this season. Hence, it is imperative that Mauricio Pochettino's side look for reinforcements at the heart of the park.

Pogba desperately needs a new club where he can find his mojo back. A move back to his homeland could be enough to convince the Frenchman.

Fofana and Thuram, meanwhile, have both been impressive for their respective Ligue 1 clubs Lens and Nice.

Thuram, in particular, would be an interesting option for PSG thanks to his age (21). Milinkovic-Savic and Barella are arguably two of the best midfielders in Serie A and would certainly command massive fees.

Pogba, on the other hand, will be available for free with his Manchester United contract expiring in June. From a financial point of view, the Frenchman looks like the perfect signing for the French champions.

Can Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba revive himself at PSG?

Paul Pogba's ability remains undisputed despite his struggles at Manchester United. He has made 233 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and making 51 assists.

He started the season brilliantly as well, making seven assists in just four Premier League matches but has fallen off since. He has made nine assists and has scored a solitary goal in 27 appearances in all competitions.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Looks like Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again Looks like Man United are letting Pogba go for free... again 👀 https://t.co/EsF6EbwFcK

However, if the 29-year-old moves back to his homeland to play for the best team in Ligue 1, he should be able to revive his career.

We have all seen the best of Pogba in a France shirt and PSG will hope they can get the best of him for their club as well.

