Manchester United's plan B if they can't sign Victor Osimhen in the summer revealed - Reports

At Manchester United, the buzz is all about securing a top-class striker in the summer to boost their fortunes as they look to return to the echelons of European football. While they have their sights set on Victor Osimhen, the Red Devils have reportedly decided on a plan B, according to Fichajes.

Although they hardly competed for such a signing in the January transfer window, the club's hierarchy are reportedly well aware of the importance of investing in a proven finisher. This is why they have long had their eyes on Nigerian sensation Víctor Osimhen, currently plying his trade at Napoli and is undoubtedly one of the brightest stars in Serie A.

Africa Facts Zone @AfricaFactsZone Napoli have asked Manchester United to pay £134 million for Victor Osimhen.



Source: Sport Witness UK. Napoli have asked Manchester United to pay £134 million for Victor Osimhen.Source: Sport Witness UK. https://t.co/1QaymjPohb

However, Osimhen is set to be a rather expensive purchase, which may not be easy for the Red Devils to complete. This is why United have been exploring alternative options in case they are unable to secure their first-choice target. They seem to have found their man in Benjamin Sesko, the Slovenian striker who's been lighting up the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old has been on United's radar for some time, and it's not hard to see why. He's been in scintillating form, banging in 18 goals in 64 games since joining the Austrian outfit in 2020. His impressive play has earned the striker a move to RB Leipzig this summer.

But according to Fichajes, the young forward may not even get the chance to don the Leipzig jersey, as Manchester United are keen on swooping in and snatching him up for themselves.

B/R Football @brfootball



The 19-year-old Slovenian forward was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea among others Benjamin Šeško is close to signing for Leipzig from Salzburg in a deal for summer 2023, per @FabrizioRomano The 19-year-old Slovenian forward was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea among others Benjamin Šeško is close to signing for Leipzig from Salzburg in a deal for summer 2023, per @FabrizioRomanoThe 19-year-old Slovenian forward was linked with Manchester United and Chelsea among others 🔥 https://t.co/AHjKJD7t5W

It's a signing that makes sense for the Red Devils as they look to build a team for both the present and the future. In Sesko, they have a young teenage player who has all the potential makings of a Premier League star. Manchester United's historic track record with young talent speaks for itself, and the club are confident that Sesko can be the next in a long line of success stories.

Jose Mourinho only has words of praise for Manchester United target Victor Osimhen

Manchester United's pursuit of Victor Osimhen has received a ringing endorsement from none other than Jose Mourinho, who's heaped praise on the Nigerian striker. The former Chelsea boss has gone as far as comparing Osimhen to one of the Blues' all-time greats, Didier Drogba.

Speaking to the press after a recent game against Osimhen's Napoli, Mourinho said (via Mirror):

"He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive. If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money."

