Manchester United's top summer transfer window target has already held talks with PSG: Reports

Reported Manchester United target Harry Kane's entourage has held initial talks with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a potential summer move.

As per Foot Mercato (via EPL Index), the Parisian club are looking to sign a striker in the summer. They have identified Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane as their targets.

Osimhen, however, wants his next destination to be the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in him. He could even stay at Napoli for another season as the club president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently said:

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer, no question."

Hence, PSG are now looking for a potential move for Kane. As per the aforementioned Foot Mercato report, Luis Campos has already held initial talks with the striker's representatives. They discussed the Englishman's desires and thoughts for his future.

Kane's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. Coming through Spurs' academy, the England skipper has become the club's all-time top scorer with 277 goals. However, he is yet to win a trophy in his career, which could see him leave the club this summer.

Kane has also scored 210 Premier League goals and is just 50 goals behind Alan Shearer in the all-time top scorers' list. This could perhaps give Manchester United an edge over PSG in a potential summer move for the Englishman.

Manchester United warned against signing PSG star

Former United defender Mikael Silvestre believes the Red Devils should not be signing PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

The Italian midfielder could leave the Parisian club in the summer after 11 years (via Football365). The club hierarchy aren't happy with Verratti's lackadaisical approach, who returned from the FIFA World Cup break 'overweight'. Hence, they could look to sell him in the summer.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have been linked with a move with Verratti and so have Manchester United. Mikael Silvestre, however, believes the English club should be investing in younger players. He said:

“I like Marco Verratti a lot as a player. He’s fantastic whenever he plays for PSG or for the national team but I think Manchester United has to go for younger players and build for the future."

He added:

"You already have Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who are in their early 30s and Bruno is approaching his 30s soon. So you need much younger players to build for the future.”

Verratti, 30, has made over 400 appearances for the Parisians, winning eight Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

