Manchester United send scouts to monitor defender who was asked for a signed shirt of his by Manchester City’s Ruben Dias: Reports 

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Benfica's teenage prospect, Antonio Silva, when the Primeira Liga side faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on October 5, as per Mirror.

Silva has caught the eye of the Red Devils following an impressive start to the season for the Lisbon side.

He kept the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar relatively quiet in Benfica's 1-1 draw with the Ligue 1 side on October 4.

Manchester United are on the market for a quality young defender next summer, and the Portuguese teenager being lined up.

Silva's current deal at the Estadio da Luz runs until 2027, but his contract has a £13 million release clause.

The Portuguese is expected to become a revelation, with his compatriot, current Manchester City defender Ruben Dias, even asking for a shirt signed by the teenager.

If Silva follows in the footsteps of Dias into the Premier League with United, the Red Devils' fans will be enthused by the prospect.

Dias joined City from Benfica in 2020 for £64.4 million and has been a stalwart in Pep Guardiola's side's defense.

He has made 100 appearances and has won the Premier League title twice while being named PFA 'Player of the Year' in 2021.

The state of play for Manchester United's current defenders

Lindelof and Maguire have slipped down the pecking order

With Manchester United keeping tabs on Silva, question marks ensue over the current crop of defenders at Erik ten Hag's disposal.

The Red Devils boss has found a formidable partnership in the duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at the start of the season.

The pair have become the Dutch tactician's regular starting centre-back partners and have impressed alongside one another.

Both can expect to be United players come next summer given Varane's form and the fact that Martinez only arrived at Old Trafford in July from Ajax for £51.6 million.

Meanwhile, speculation has grown over Harry Maguire's situation at Manchester United.

The captain of the Red Devils has been displaced by Varane in the United XI and has made just five appearances in all competitions.

In all the fixtures that he has started for Ten Hag's side, they have come out on the losing side.

Victor Lindelof's future is uncertain as he too has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Swede similarly made three appearances and Galatasaray and Sevilla are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

Phil Jones is still awaiting his first appearance of the campaign and is surely creeping towards the exit door with his contract up next summer.

Axel Tuanzebe is also out of contract next summer and is currently injured but doesn't seem to feature in Ten Hag's plans.

