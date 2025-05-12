Manchester United set to battle surprise PL club for 27-year-old Brazilian international: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Newcastle United for the signature of Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer transfer window. According to a report from Tuttosport, the Brazil international could be leaving Serie A at the end of the campaign (via CaughtOffSide).

This may seem surprising, given that Luiz has an agreement with his current employers that expires in the summer of 2029. It seems as though it is the Magpies who are ahead in this race, having already taken initial steps to sign the midfielder.

Things haven't quite worked out for Luiz since he joined Juventus in the summer of 2024. He has only started three Serie A matches and the same number of games in the UEFA Champions League this campaign.

Clearly, he has failed to have the influence on the team that he did when he was with Aston Villa. With the Villans, the 27-year-old has made 204 appearances across competitions, bagging 22 goals and 24 assists.

A move to St.James' Park may seem more tempting than joining Manchester United at the moment. The Magpies are sitting third in the Premier League standings and are likely to offer Champions League football next year.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have had a poor season, sitting 16th in the English top-flight standings. However, they could earn a spot in the Champions League by winning the Europa League final this year.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim asks club management to be 'strong' in the summer

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has seemingly urged the management of the club to spend big in the summer transfer window. It has been difficult for the Portuguese tactician since he joined the Red Devils in November last year.

He's managed to win just six of his 25 Premier League matches as Manchester United boss. Speaking after the latest 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday, May 11, Amorim said (via BBC Sport):

"It's a decisive moment in the history of the club. We need to be really strong in the summer and to be brave because we will not have a next season like this."

"If we start like this, if the feeling is still here, we should give the space to different people."

Manchester United have two matches left in the league this season. They first face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday, May 16, and then host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on May 25.

