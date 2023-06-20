Manchester United set to rival Real Madrid for 25-year-old Italy international: Reports

Manchester United and Real Madrid have reportedly initiated contact with Inter Milan over the potential signing of wing-back Federico Dimarco.

The Independent reports that both European heavyweights have expressed an interest in the Italian international. Inter are reportedly under pressure to sell this summer.

Manchester United already possess two left-backs in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia who impressed this past season. However, Dimarco offers versatility as he can play as a left wing-back, center-back, and on the left side of midfield. He made 50 appearances across competitions this past season, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.

The Red Devils reportedly view the 25-year-old's potential signing as a good operation due to his age and the relatively low fee. Transfermarkt value Dimarco at €35 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's interest comes with question marks over left-back Ferland Mendy. Reports claim that Newcastle United are interested in the Frenchman whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu is in doubt.

Dimarco featured in Inter's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League final on June 10. He impressed despite ending up on the losing side. He would have scored an equalizer for the Nerazzurri. His teammate Romelu Lukaku blocked his headed effort that looked to be a certain goal in the second half.

The Italian has three years left on his contract with Simone Inzaghi's side. He has also earned nine caps for the Italy national team, chipping in with three goal contributions.

Manchester United and Real Madrid both have cool interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane looks unlikely to join Manchester United or Real Madrid

Manchester United and Real Madrid have both stepped away from pursuing Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane this summer.

The Guardian reports that the Red Devils have decided against a move for the 29-year-old as they are not willing to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's demands.

Kane has just a year left on his contract but is keen to hold on to him this summer. He is willing to risk losing the England captain for free next year. Ten Hag's side view Tottenham's demands as unrealistic. It is thought that their valuation of the striker is around £100 million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have ended their chase for Kane due to several reasons, per Relevo's Jorge Picon. The first is the forward's price tag, the second is his age and the third is their hopes of signing PSG striker Kylian Mbappe either this summer or next year.

Kane has been one of the Premier League's in-form strikers for several years. He bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions this past season. However, the two European heavyweights will now study alternatives.

