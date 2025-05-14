Manchester United shortlist 25-year-old LaLiga star as potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes amid Saudi interest: Reports

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet has reportedly emerged as a potential replacement for Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes should the latter decide to leave the club. Fernandes has attracted interest from the Middle East over the last two seasons.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal are one of the hottest suitors on the player’s heels, with recent reports claiming that they’ve offered him wages in excess of £65 million per season. Although it is believed that Manchester United will not entertain any offers for Bruno Fernandes this summer, the Red Devils are set to take proactive action.

According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have identified Oihan Sanet as their preferred option to replace Bruno Fernandes. It is said that head coach Ruben Amorim is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old. While negotiations have yet to be initiated, the Red Devils are understood to be monitoring him closely.

The report adds that Sancet has been discussed internally at Old Trafford. The feeling is that if Fernandes leaves the club this summer or in the 2026 January transfer window, their pursuit of the Spaniard is going to intensify.

However, a potential deal could be unattainable, as Sancet still has seven years left on his current contract at Athletic Bilbao. Apart from that, acquiring his services will cost them €80 million due to a release clause in his contract with the Basque outfit.

It remains to be seen if United will be able to meet the financial demands required to sign the player. Sancet grew through the ranks at Bilbao. He has registered 20 goal contributions across competitions for the club this season.

Manchester United close to agreement for Premier League striker – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the transfer of Matheus Cunha. Cunha is one of the two strikers on United’s radar of late.

The Brazilian forward is expected to leave Molineux Stadium this summer, and United are reportedly prepared to trigger the £62.5 million release clause in his contract.

According to Football 365, Manchester United’s pursuit of Cunha still remains in place and a verbal agreement between both parties is close. In addition to the release clause, the deal is reportedly set to reach a total of €80 million (£67.2 million).

Cunha has been impressive at Wolves this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 34 appearances across competitions. His current contract will the club will expire in 2029 and his market value is €55 million as per Transfermarkt.

