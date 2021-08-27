Manchester United show 'serious interest' in signing Cristiano Ronaldo - Reports

Manchester United have now joined rivals Manchester City in their quest to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are now in direct contact with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes regarding a potential move. The Red Devils are currently negotiating Ronaldo's potential salary and also a fee for Juventus.

Based on previous reports, Manchester City were reluctant to pay a fee to Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo. However, that is not the case with Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently working on a potential fee which was reported to be around €30 million.

Manchester United have been in direct contact with Jorge Mendes since yesterday night for Cristiano Ronaldo comeback. Now board talking about figures of the deal, potential salary & also fee for Juventus.



Man United are now "seriously interested" - as Man City too.

As things stand, Manchester City were leading the race to land Cristiano Ronaldo before the end of the summer transfer window. However, the emergence of Manchester United has made things interesting. The Premier League champions have now pulled out of the deal, leaving Manchester United with a chance to sign the 36-year-old forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered a Manchester United legend. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Red Devils back in the summer of 2003. In his six seasons at the club, Cristiano Ronaldo had scored 118 goals and helped Manchester United win three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the club have always been in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo through Bruno Fernandes and are ready to welcome him back if he wants to return. Solskjaer said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo? We've always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here”

The Manchester United manager also believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player to play for the club and is now keen to see what happens regarding the transfer. Solskjaer added:

“Cristiano is a legend of this club, the the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him. I coached him when I got my job. Let's see what happens”

Manchester City have decided to LEAVE negotiations for Cristiano Ronaldo. He's NOT joining Manchester City - club position has been so clear in the last minutes.

Important to clarify: personal terms have never been agreed, same for fee for Juventus.





