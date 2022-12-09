Manchester United slap price-tag on Marcus Rashford as they fear he might leave for free next summer: Reports

Manchester United have slapped an £80 million price tag amid fears that he might leave the club for free next summer.

The English forward's contract expires at the end of the season, but United have a one-year extension option in his current deal.

Rashford, 25, has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, scoring eight goals and contributing three assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

He has headed to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with England, bagging three goals in four appearances.

The Red Devils attacker's form seems to be alerting potential suitors to his availability ahead of the expiration of his contract next summer.

Manchester United have placed an £80 million fee on his head to ward off interest from clubs, per the Daily Star.

They have already offered Rashford a new contract worth £300,000-per-week.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford One of my football idols growing up! The meet-up was brief as I had recovery but hopefully we get to link up again soon. One of my football idols growing up! The meet-up was brief as I had recovery but hopefully we get to link up again soon. https://t.co/xnhcP2Y5AT

However, he is yet to sign a deal, and interest in his services is intensifying.

The decision to place an £80 million price tag on the striker may stem from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's recent comments on a potential move for the player.

The Parisian president claimed that he held talks with the forward in the summer, but remained with United.

Al-Khelaifi has suggested that talks may recommence following the FIFA World Cup, saying:

"We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?"

Rashford rose up the youth ranks at Old Trafford before making his first-team debut in 2015.

He has made 322 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 101 goals and providing 61 assists.

Martin Dubravka is unlikely to extend his loan spell with Manchester United

Dubravka looks set to head back to St James' Park

According to ESPN, Manchester United are considering a move for Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The 33-year-old will be available as a free agent at the end of the season, and Erik ten Hag could look to lure him to Old Trafford.

This likely spells the end for Dubravka at United, who is on loan from Newcastle United for the campaign.

The Slovakian shot-stopper has only made one appearance and appears to be heading towards the exit door.

Ten Hag's side paid a £2 million loan fee to lure him to Old Trafford.

Manchester United would be obligated to make the move a permanent one for £6 million if Dubravka made a certain number of appearances in the league.

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes