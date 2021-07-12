Manchester United star 'decides to join PSG' - Reports

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has reportedly made the decision to join PSG this summer. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away since the end of the 2020-21 season.

According to Express, Pogba wants to join PSG this summer. The midfielder has been the subject of interest from the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid in the past, with the Bianconeri being very keen on bringing the Frenchman back to the club.

But the Manchester United man has made the decision to join the French heavyweights and will push for a move this summer.

According to RMC Sport, PSG has already begun negotiations with Pogba's representatives over a move and is preparing to make their opening offer to Manchester United.

French outlet L'Equipe reported earlier this week that the Red Devils had set an asking price of £50 million for the midfielder. However, PSG is confident that they will be able to get him for cheaper, as he is in the final year of his contract.

Pogba was asked about his future prior to the start of Euro 2020 last month. He said:

"I have one year of my contract left, everyone knows that. There haven't been any concrete offers yet. We finished the season, as I said there was the Europa League final, and after that we finished the holidays."

Pogba was one of France's standout players at Euro 2020, even though Didier Dechamps' side crashed out of the tournament in the Round of 16 against Switzerland.

The 28-year-old will now have some time off before returning to his club, but it remains to be seen whether that will be Manchester United or PSG.

Manchester United shortlist potential replacements for Pogba

Pogba in action for France

Manchester United is reportedly bracing themselves for Paul Pogba's exit this summer and have already lined up potential options to replace the midfielder.

According to Express, the Red Devils have prepared a four-man shortlist, which includes Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, West Ham's Declan Rice, and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

However, Manchester United know that none of these players will come for cheap.

Manchester United will ask for at least £50m for Paul Pogba this summer and PSG aren't put off by Man United's valuation for the midfielder. #MUFC #PSG [L'Equipe] pic.twitter.com/enAOoU8GeY — Football Talk (@Football_TaIk) July 10, 2021

