Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo linked with surprise reunion with former manager: Reports

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are eyeing a surprise move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Italian regional daily Il Messaggero [via CaughtOffside].

The Red Devils are bracing for a big summer transfer window, having appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager. Several players, including Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres, have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

A number of players are also expected to move away from the Premier League club this summer. Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones are tipped to leave when their contracts expire next month.

Another player who could put an end to his association with Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 season is Ronaldo. The Red Devils' failure to secure Champions League football has put the 37-year-old's future at the club in doubt.

According to the aforementioned source, Ronaldo has emerged as a target for Serie A club Roma. Mourinho led Giallorossi to UEFA Europa Conference League glory on Wednesday and is now keen to add big players to his squad.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo has one more year remaining on his contract with Manchester United. There have also been suggestions that the forward has committed his future to the Red Devils despite Champions League football not being available.

The Portuguese made a stunning return to Old Trafford last summer, joining them on a two-year deal from Juventus. He was then criticized by many for disrupting the club's progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, he was arguably the Manchester outfit's best player in the 2021-22 campaign. He scored 24 goals and provided three assists from 39 appearances across all competitions last season.

Could Manchester United superstar Ronaldo link up with Mourinho again?

It is worth noting that Ronaldo and Mourinho worked together during their time at Real Madrid. The forward played 164 matches under the Portuguese tactician's management at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013.

The player-manager duo won three trophies, including La Liga, during their time in Madrid. It now remains to be seen if a potential reunion in Rome is on the cards for them.

The 37-year-old spent three years in Italy with Juventus, whom he joined from Real Madrid in 2018. He won five trophies with the Bianconeri, including two Serie A titles. It is unclear whether he would be interested in a return to the country.

