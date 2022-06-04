Manchester United superstar weighing up offers from PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid: Reports

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is reportedly weighing offers from Real Madrid, PSG, and Juventus. The Frenchman is set to become a free agent after the Red Devils confirmed he is leaving at the end of the month.

As per a fresh report in Sky Sports, Pogba is yet to decide on his new club. The Frenchman is currently in the USA and is taking his time before putting pen to paper with a new club.

Juventus were said to be leading the race so far, but Sky Sports claim the decision is not set in stone. The midfielder has three attractive offers, and his final decision will be 'football motivated.'

Sky Sports also report that Juve's offer is a three-year deal, and they remain confident of landing him.

Carlton Palmer defends Paul Pogba as Manchester United exit looms

Footballer-turned-pundit Carlton Palmer has come out to defend Paul Pogba amid claims from other pundits that he did not deliver his best at Old Trafford.

The former footballer believes the Frenchman is 'icing on the cake' and the main reason he could not flourish at Manchester United was his teammates. He said:

"I can understand the argument about his inconsistency. Has he fulfilled his talents at Manchester United coming back the second time? No, he hasn't. What I will say is that you've bought a player for £90 million. You know how that player plays."

Continuing his defense, Palmer added:

"Paul Pogba is not a player that is not going to sort of galvanize the side. What Paul Pogba is is your icing on your cake. So you've got to get the side properly organized in terms of defensively midfield structure wise, for him to allow him to have the freedom that he does have with the national team. Why does it when he goes and plays for the national team that he performs consistently?"

Pogba joined Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer, before Manchester United re-signed him for a then-record £89 million fee in 2016. The midfielder has run down his contract and is now set to leave as a free agent again.

