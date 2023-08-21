Manchester United have surprise €70m offer for PSG target rejected: Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly had a €70 million plus add-ons offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani rejected as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare a second bid.

According to L'Equipe's Loic Tanzi, the Red Devils were reportedly rebutted in their intriguing offer for Kolo Muani. Erik ten Hag's men have made a disappointing start to the new season, lacking firepower up top.

Ten Hag has lured Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford with the Danish striker joining from Atalanta for €75 million. However, the 20-year-old has sat out the opening two fixtures of Manchester United's season due to injury.

Reports claimed last month that the Red Devils boss was looking to sign another forward despite Hojlund's arrival. Kolo Muani, 24, was on United's radar before the Dane's transfer and it appears he still is.

The Frankfurt striker was in fine form last season, bagging 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions. He has followed that up with two goals in two games already this season.

However, Manchester United face competition for him with PSG having already seen a €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons offer of their own rejected. The aforementioned source claims that the Parisians will make an improved bid today (August 21).

The Ligue 1 champions are making plenty of alterations to their attack this summer following Lionel Messi and Neymar's departures. They have already signed Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and Goncalo Ramos from Benfica.

Yet, PSG boss Luis Enrique looks to further bolster his frontline and is eyeing Kolo Muani. He has four years left on his contract at Deutsche Bank Park and looks to be in the sights of two European giants.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe could join Manchester United after growing frustrated with Real Madrid

Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain.

According to El Nacional, Manchester United may be in with a chance of signing PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe in January. It's claimed that his mother Fayza Lamari who acts as his agent feels betrayed by expected suitors Real Madrid.

Lamari is reportedly angry that Madrid have failed to pay enough to sign Mbappe, 24. The Frenchman's representatives now reckon the wages that Los Blancos will offer to him will be insufficient and his mother is already planning his move for when he becomes a free agent.

Mbappe has just under a year left on his contract with PSG and has refused to commit his future to the club. He was placed into a group of undesirables earlier this summer but recent talks have seen him recalled to the first team.

There are reportedly two options available for the France captain which includes continuing at the Parc des Princes. However, there is also the option of Mbappe heading to Manchester United to become the new poster boy of the Premier League.

Mbappe has been the Parisians' protagonist for many years and was in scintillating form last season. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. He is free to hold talks with clubs from abroad in January as things stand before his contract expires in the summer of 2024.