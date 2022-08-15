Manchester United take firm decision on Cristiano Ronaldo's future - Reports

Manchester United still maintain their stance that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United have made a calamitous start to their 2022-23 Premier League season. They lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opener before suffering a 4-0 thumping at Brentford's hands at the weekend.

The Red Devils also continue to suffer headaches off the field, especially in the transfer market. Ronaldo's desire to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football has only made things worse for them.

Ronaldo asked Manchester United to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer earlier this summer. The player's agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to move him to a club that can offer European football.

Erik ten Hag's side, though, have maintained since day one that they do not intend to part ways with the 37-year-old this summer. It appears their stance has not changed despite recent events at the club.

Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure following the Old Trafford outfit's 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday (August 13). He even refused to acknowledge the traveling fans after the match.

James Robson @jamesalanrobson The full post-match video of Ronaldo. He starts to go over to the #mufc travelling fans and then turns away The full post-match video of Ronaldo. He starts to go over to the #mufc travelling fans and then turns away https://t.co/ivKghiGNvw

It then emerged on Sunday (August 14) that Manchester United are considering terminating the Portuguese icon's contract. The club reportedly wants to see a change in the forward's attitude.

However, those claims are wide of the mark if the latest report from Romano is to be believed. The journalist wrote in his CaughtOffside column that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains a part of Ten Hag's plans.

CaughtOffside @caughtoffside EXCLUSIVE



Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the



Full story EXCLUSIVECristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag.Full story 🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo remains part of the #MUFC project and there is no intention of parting ways with him. This is the thinking within the club, and with Erik ten Hag.Full story 👇👇

Ronaldo has a deal with the Premier League giants until the end of the current season. It seems he could end up seeing out his contract with the club instead of leaving this summer.

2 more European clubs snub chance to sign Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has been offering his services to top clubs across Europe. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have already turned down the chance to sign him.

It emerged at the weekend that two more European giants have decided against pursuing a deal for Ronaldo. Serie A duo AC Milan and Inter Milan are the latest clubs to snub him, according to journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri BOOM!



Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected! BOOM!Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected!

Mendes is evidently struggling to find takers for the former Real Madrid superstar. Ronaldo could thus be forced to stay at Old Trafford this summer.

