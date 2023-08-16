Manchester United target close to joining PSG this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly close to sealing the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani who had been on Manchester United's radar.

Relevo reports that Kolo Muani is one step away from joining the Parisians. The Frenchman would become the Ligue 1 champions' 11th summer signing as Luis Enrique's rebuild of the side continues.

Kolo Muani, 24, is regarded as one of Europe's deadliest attackers and he was in fine form last season. The French striker bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions.

PSG have made their interest in the forward concrete and Le Parisien claims that a fee of €80 million is likely to get a deal sorted. He looks set to join a new star-studded attack at the Parc des Princes.

Kolo Muani's anticipated move to the Parisians sees Manchester United miss out on his signature. Kolo Muani was reportedly viewed as an alternative to Rasmus Hojlund.

However, the Red Devils agreed on a €70 million deal for Hojlund to prise him away from Serie A side Atalanta. In the process, they appear to have cooled their pursuit of Kolo Muani.

PSG have already added one of Europe's most exciting center-forwards to their squad in Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese frontman joined Enrique's side from Benfica and he could now be joined by a new strike partner in Kolo Muani.

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Neymar from PSG

PSG have parted with Neymar.

There have been a host of changes to PSG's squad this summer and they have also seen Neymar and Lionel Messi depart. The former has just departed the Ligue 1 champions to join Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal for €90 million.

However, The Independent reports that Manchester United were offered the chance to sign the Brazilian. They rejected this due to the massive transfer fee and the player’s salary demands.

Neymar was in scintillating form last season, bagging 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 games across competitions. However, injury issues once again plagued his campaign as he underwent surgery on his ankle.

Manchester United turned away from potentially bringing the Brazil international to Old Trafford. There is no doubt that he boasts an abundance of experience and is a world-class talent.

However, his poor recent injury record is alarming and the finances involved made a deal untempting. Other European giants such as Chelsea and Real Madrid also turned down the opportunity to sign him.