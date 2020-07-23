Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eye Juventus midfielder, new twist in Sancho chase and more - 23 July 2020

This is the perhaps the best Manchester United have looked since Sir Alex Ferguson vacated his spot at the helm 7 years back. However, it is evident from the nature of their performances that the Red Devils are still short of a few more quality signings before they can mount a challenge on all fronts.

With that being said, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United that made headlines on 23 July 2020.

Manchester United are interested in signing Idrissa Gueye

Idrissa Gueye in action for PSG

With an ageing Nemanja Matic being a vital cog in Solskjaer's system, Manchester United are well aware of the need to find an alternative option who can share the load and act as a stopgap till the Reds sign a defensive midfielder who can replicate the Serbian's qualities.

As such, they have now set their sights on Paris Saint-Germain's Idrissa "Gana" Gueye. Manchester United were reportedly interested in him when he moved from Everton and signed for the Ligue 1 champions last summer.

Gueye has also been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers recently and United will need to ward off their competition if they're to sign the player, who cost PSG £30 million.

Manchester United are willing to sell Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard

Phil Jones (left) and Jesse Lingard (right) in England training

According to reports, Phil Jones' injury-laden Manchester United stint might finally be coming to an end as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to part with both him and the fading attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, whose contribution to the cause has been quite scanty over the last two seasons.

United are looking to both free up their squad and cop some funds that they can reinvest in the transfer market, and the duo are favourites to be cut from their payroll.

Inter Milan and Manchester United yet to agree on Alexis Sanchez loan extension

Sanchez has been in fine for of late

Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United turned out to be ill-fated and he was shipped out to Inter Milan on loan for this season. Following the restart, the Chilean has enjoyed a good run and the Nerazzurri are reportedly interested in extending his loan, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Alexis Sanchez has provided 7️⃣ assists since the restart



Only Messi has more in the top five leagues

However, they haven't reached an agreement with Manchester United over a deal and are currently in limbo. This is crucial to Inter Milan as the current loan deal runs only till August 5. If things continue as they are, Sanchez won't be a part of Inter's squad if they advance to the latter stages of the Europa League.

Manchester United to rival Everton and Newcastle for Adrien Rabiot

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Now this a rumour that will have the Manchester United fan-base buzzing. Met with the need to replace Nemanja Matic, Adrien Rabiot is a good option as he is young and shares a lot of qualities with the Serb.

The Frenchman's much discussed move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus hasn't exactly worked out to either party's contentment and as such, the Bianconeri are willing to part with the player.

Juventus are open to selling Adrien Rabiot if the right deal comes their way and among those interested, it looks Manchester United are the favourites to pull this one off. Meanwhile, the 25-year-old views the Premier League as the ideal place to develop his abilities.

Manchester United could make a move to sign Adrien Rabiot this summer. Juventus are 'ready to listen to market offers' for Rabiot with Newcastle United, United and Everton all interested.

Borussia Dortmund line up Rashica as replacement for Jadon Sancho

Milot Rashica of Werder Breen

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking at Milot Rashica, the Werder Bremen winger, as a potential replacement for Jadon Sancho, who continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

This could mean that they are resigned to the prospect of losing the talented Englishman as the Red Devils have made him their priority signing this transfer window.

Rashica has a €38 million release clause and Dortmund are planning on activating it.