Manchester United lost to Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-final to finish the season disappointingly without a trophy for the third year running. The club will now turn their attention to the transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aims to lead his side back to the glory days.

Here is the latest regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 18th August 2020.

Manchester United interested in 4 Barcelona players

Manchester United are monitoring the situation for four Barcelona players - Ousmane Dembele, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. The report suggests that the Red Devils have already enquired about the availability of Umtiti and Dembele this summer.

The report makes for curious reading for Manchester United fans as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tried to sign young promising players in the past. Although the French duo's signing makes sense for United, Rakitic and Vidal are both fantastic midfielders but probably past their prime.

Barcelona are close to announcing Ronald Koeman as their new manager, and the Dutchman will no doubt evaluate his squad ahead of next season. Dembele, specifically, can be a great alternative to Jadon Sancho for the Premier League giants if he gets over his injury troubles.

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre comments on Sancho transfer

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has already been the transfer saga of the window, with the Red Devils public pursuit of the England international. However, Borussia Dortmund reportedly want to keep the winger in Bundesliga for one more season.

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre reiterated the club's sentiments about the 20-year-old in an interview with German outlet Der Westen.

"It is important that he stays with us, that is of course also important for the team. Jadon Sancho is of course a very good player but he must also have in mind that he still has a lot to learn."

"He needs to have better control of the ball, to do more headed flick-ons and to improve his defending. He can’t just stop running and stand still for 10 minutes and then suddenly do something for the next 10 minutes. This applies to everyone else as well."

Manchester United revive interest in €40 million defender Alex Sandro

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a left-back this summer after persisting with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams this season. The Red Devils have revived their interest in Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to Calciomercato.

The 29-year-old, who has three years left on his contract in Turin, is reportedly available for a fee in excess of €40 million. Luke Shaw, who had a bright restart to the campaign, is out with an ankle problem till September.

