Manchester United ‘very reluctant’ to sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Premier League rival after being ‘irritated’ by Todd Boehly meeting: Reports 

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Manchester United will not be selling Cristiano Ronaldo to a Premier League rival amidst speculation the Portuguese star could join Chelsea.

Ronaldo, 37, has reportedly told the Red Devils he wants to leave the side this summer.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with the Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes to discuss a variety of topics and Ronaldo's name came up.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer in a meeting with Jorge Mendes. dlvr.it/SSr6hl Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has reportedly discussed the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer in a meeting with Jorge Mendes. dlvr.it/SSr6hl

Jacobs has now touched on Manchester United's stance, claiming they were irritated by the situation.

He wrote on his Twitter in this regard:

"Manchester United respect Cristiano Ronaldo's request but a 'satisfactory' offer won't just be financial. (Man United) are very reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival. Club irritated by a meeting between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehly."

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Manchester United respect Cristiano Ronaldo's request but a 'satisfactory' offer won't just be financial. #MUFC are very reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival. Club irritated by a meeting between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehly. Manchester United respect Cristiano Ronaldo's request but a 'satisfactory' offer won't just be financial. #MUFC are very reluctant to sell to a Premier League rival. Club irritated by a meeting between Jorge Mendes and Todd Boehly.

Ronaldo has a year left on his current deal with the Red Devils, having only returned to the club last summer from Juventus.

Manchester United irritated by Cristiano Ronaldo's agent meeting Chelsea owner

Not the return Cristiano Ronaldo envisioned

It's understandable that Manchester United would be bemused by the meeting given that the Red Devils are in need of a huge overhaul.

The one thing they don't need right now is for their star man to come out and make it known he wants to leave the club.

It has occurred just ten days before the Red Devils' first pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Thailand.

If the 37-year-old knew he wanted to leave Old Trafford, he would have been better served letting the club know at the very end of last season.

But he has his reasons, given the woeful campaign his side encountered.

For his part, the Portuguese star continues to turn back the years with 24 goals in 38 appearances for Manchester United last season.

However, the Red Devils couldn't hold up their end of the bargain, slumping to a sixth-placed league finish and another trophyless season.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Completely understand that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the UCL and win some trophies before retiring, so IF he's determined to leave, then Man Utd should sell him because Erik ten Hag needs focused players for this rebuild.



Always love Ronaldo but Utd comes FIRST. Completely understand that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play in the UCL and win some trophies before retiring, so IF he's determined to leave, then Man Utd should sell him because Erik ten Hag needs focused players for this rebuild. Always love Ronaldo but Utd comes FIRST.

Manchester United are in a difficult position right now with regard to how they look at approaching Ronaldo's future.

Do they play hard ball over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and risk an unhappy club legend?

Or do they look at potentially parting ways with their legendary forward with interest bound to increase off the back of the latest developments?

Napoli are the latest side to have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old and perhaps sending Cristiano Ronaldo back to Serie A would be for the best.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far