Manchester United want goalkeeper who has conceded just 45 goals in 44 matches as Andre Onana replacement - Reports

Manchester United have identified Marco Carnesecchi as a possible replacement for Andre Onana, according to Corriere della Serra. The Cameroonian goalkeeper has struggled to impress since arriving at Old Trafford from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023.

The Red Devils have apparently run out of patience with Onana and have now identified Carnesecchi as an upgrade between the sticks. The Italian goalkeeper enjoyed a tremendous campaign with Atalanta, helping them finish third in the Serie A table.

Carnesecchi registered 18 clean sheets from 44 games across competitions, letting in just 45 goals. For context, Andre Onana managed 11 clean sheets from 50 games this season, conceding 65 goals.

Manchester United have been tipped to sort out their goalkeeping conundrum this summer and have been linked with a number of stop stoppers in recent times. Aston Villa custodian Emiliano Martinez is apparently on their wish list, while Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also been named as an option.

However, it now appears that the Red Devils have set their sights on Carnesecchi for the job. Interestingly, prising the 24-year-old away from Atalanta won't be easy, as he is under contract until 2028.

The Serie A side reportedly value the Italian custodian at €40m and will have the upper hand in negotiations. However, Manchester United have a cordial relationship with the Bergamo-based club, thanks to the recent acquisitions of Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo. As such, a move cannot be ruled out just yet.

How many games has Andre Onana played for Manchester United so far?

Andre Onana

Manchester United reportedly paid Inter Milan £47.2m for the services of Andre Onana in 2023. The Cameroonian joined the Red Devils fresh from helping the Nerazzurri reach the Champions League final, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

The 29-year-old signed a five-year deal and was reunited with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. However, Onana has divided opinion so far, with his shot-stopping abilities already questioned by fans and pundits alike.

The Cameroonian has registered 101 appearances for Manchester United to date, managing 24 clean sheets and conceding 148 goals. The former Ajax goalkeeper was recently asked about his future at Old Trafford by Stephane Bassalia Ouattara, and he gave a cryptic response.

“Will I leave? I don’t know, we’ll see,” said Onana

Andre Onana registered 85 clean sheets from 214 games, letting in 192 goal, during his time with Ajax.

