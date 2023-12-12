Manchester United willing to sell superstar to raise funds, PSG declare interest: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload Brazilian superstar Casemiro to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in order to raise funds for rebuilding their squad.

This is as per reports from French outlet GFFN (via Sports Zone), who have added that the Parisians are willing to take the player off the Red Devils' hands.

Expand Tweet

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee of £60 million, potentially rising to £70 million if certain clauses were met.

The Brazilian enjoyed a good first season at Old Trafford, making 51 appearances for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season, chipping in with seven goals and six assists.

Casemiro has made an arguably better start to this campaign, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances across competitions. However, age is catching up with him and at 31, he is no longer capable of playing the 'lone 6' role like he did in his time with Real Madrid.

Academy product Kobbie Mainoo has deputized in place of Casemiro since he has been out with a knock since Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford in October. With no return date set for the Brazilian to return, his days in Erik ten Hag's plans could be numbered as the team will look to move forward.

Whilst they are unlikely to recoup the entire amount they paid Real Madrid for Casemiro, United could still make a considerable amount by selling him.

The club would also offload one of their highest-paid players in the process, which could further free up funds.

Manchester United interested in signing Serie A goalkeeper

Manchester United have been linked with yet another blockbuster move for a goalkeeper - this time it is AC Milan's Mike Maignan.

This is as per reports from GFFN, who have added that Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG and Bayern Munich are all interested in the French international.

Expand Tweet

United have had their fair share of woes between the sticks as first-choice custodian Andre Onana has had a tough campaign so far. They have conceded the most goals in the Champions League and have a -3 goal difference despite being sixth in the Premier League table.

Mike Maignan is a strong presence in goal and kept 10 clean sheets in 29 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 season. This year, he has already kept six clean sheets in 17 appearances.

It is a tough situation for Ten Hag as he already has multiple goalkeepers. However, adding a player of Maignan's stature and his leadership skills could prove to be the deciding factor.