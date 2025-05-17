Marc Guehi prepared to snub Chelsea transfer in attempt to join European giants as free agent: Reports

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is reportedly set to snub a move to Chelsea as he wants to join Barcelona or Real Madrid next summer. As reported by The Sun via GOAL, the England international is prepared to run his contract down at Selhurst Park to join either of the two Spanish giants on a free transfer.

Guehi has been excellent for Crystal Palace since joining the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021 for a reported fee of £18 million. The English defender has been heavily linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent months while Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked.

It has been claimed that Newcastle United are still the frontrunners for Guehi's signature in the summer. However, the 24-year-old could end up staying at Selhurst Park for another season and leave on a free transfer in 2026.

Guehi is reportedly keen to join either Real Madrid or Barcelona next summer on a free transfer. He has reportedly renewed his Ivory Coast passport which will give him a major advantage in securing a move to Spain.

Spanish clubs can include only three non-EU players in their matchday squads. However, players of African origins are treated as Spanish players under the Cotonou Agreement agreed between the EU and the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States.

Guehi came through Chelsea's youth ranks but only made two senior appearances for the Blues. He joined Crystal Palace in 2021 after impressing for Swansea City on loan. He has earned 23 caps for England till date and is a a key player for the Three Lions.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer makes bold claim about teammate

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has backed his teammate Romeo Lavia to become one of the best players in his position. Lavia has struggled with injury problems since joining the Blues from Southampton in 2023 but has looked impressive when he has featured this season.

Cole Palmer has claimed that Lavia is one of the best midfielders he has played alongside and tipped him to become one of the best midfielders in the world. He told Sky Sports:

“I think he’s one of the best midfielders I’ve played with, to be honest. Everybody’s not seen it because he’s been injured, but obviously I knew him at City, and I think everyone will realize it soon. Like, I think he will be one of the best midfielders in the world.”

He added:

“Well, he’s been injured and so it’s been difficult for him. But I think the games he has played this season, you see what difference he’s made and I think when he has a full season playing and staying fit, hopefully then I think everyone will realize.”

Palmer and Lavia previously spent time together in the youth ranks of Manchester City. Lavia played only 32 minutes of football in his first season at Chelsea and has played 825 minutes this season.

