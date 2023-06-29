Marcel Sabitzer offered to European giants after Manchester United loan spell: Reports

Manchester United will reportedly not be signing Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and Barcelona have been offered the opportunity to.

According to SPORT, Bayern are willing to listen to offers for Sabitzer this summer after the Austrian's loan with United ended. Intermediaries are claimed to have approached Barca offering them the chance to sign the 29-year-old.

Sabitzer's future at the Allianz Arena is in doubt amid a lack of game time at the Allianz Arena. He has been unable to displace Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in the Bavarians midfield during his two years with the Bundesliga champions.

However, Sabitzer was handed a more prominent role at Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils on loan in January as a quick replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. He made 18 appearances across competitions, chipping in with four-goal contributions.

The Austrian had stated his intentions to remain at Old Trafford once his loan deal expired. He said (via The Athletic):

"It’s a loan at the moment, that’s all I can say. I like it here, I’m feeling very good here, I like the team, I like the club, the atmosphere in Old Trafford. We will see what happens in the summer.”

Despite this, his desire has fallen on deaf ears as the Red Devils are not reportedly interested in signing him permanently. They have other targets in their sights, namely Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Sabitzer could be headed to Barcelona instead with Xavi keen on bolstering his midfield ahead of next season. The Blaugrana have already signed Ilkay Gundogan as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City.

The Austrian international has two years left on his contract with Bayern. He is valued by Transfermarkt at €20 million (£17.2 million).

Chelsea discuss potential replacements for Manchester United target Mason Mount

Mason Mount could become Erik ten Hag's first summer signing.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been locked in negotiations over midfielder Mason Mount. The 24-year-old has one year left on his contract and is not keen on extending it.

The Red Devils have failed with three bids in their pursuit of Mount worth up to £55 million. They have insisted they will not offer more despite Chelsea's £65 million valuation. This has seen Mauricio Pochettino's side lower their asking price to £60 million.

According to the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella, the west Londoners are now internally discussing potential replacements for Mount. The two clubs are set to hold further talks to find a positive solution over the proposed transfer that sees the Englishman head to Manchester United.

Mount endured a frustrating past season which saw him slip out of form. He bagged just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions. This was a stark contrast to the 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches across competitions in the 21-22 campaign.

