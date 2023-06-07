Marco Asensio rejected offers from 2 Premier League giants before signing for PSG: Reports

Marco Asensio reportedly rebuffed offers from two Premier League giants, namely Liverpool and Chelsea, before finalising a summer switch to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Asensio, 27, is set to be announced as a new summer signing for the Parisians in the upcoming few days. Rejecting Real Madrid's advances for a new deal, he has agreed to complete a Bosman move to the Ligue 1 champions.

A left-footed technical operator blessed with vision and shooting, the 35-cap Spain international is likely to complete his medical in Paris soon. He is set to pen a deal with PSG, worth €10 million-a-year, until 2027, as per RMC Sport.

According to Diario AS, Asensio rejected offers from Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa prior to reaching a personal agreement with the Parisians. He decided to sign for the Ligue 1 giants due to guaranteed first-team assurances.

With Lionel Messi set to depart soon and Neymar believed to be on the selling list this summer, the Spaniard is likely to get enough importance in the Parisians' squad. He could fill in as a right inside forward or as an advanced playmaker for them.

Should Asensio have joined Liverpool, he would emerge as a backup to Mohamed Salah on the right flank. On the other hand, if the RCD Mallorca youth product had joined Chelsea, he would struggle to cement a first-team berth given their plethora of options upfront.

Asensio, who has helped Real Madrid lift 17 trophies, has been utilised as a squad option at Santiago Bernabeu for the past two seasons. He has netted 24 goals and laid out 10 assists in 4106 minutes of action in his last two terms, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Meanwhile, PSG are also believed to announce the signing of Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP alongside Asensio. They beat Chelsea in the transfer race to sign the Uruguayan midfielder by agreeing to dish out a fee of €60 million.

PSG to speed up pursuit to sign attacker on free transfer: Reports

According to L'Equipe, PSG are intensifying their efforts to rope in Marcus Thuram after the end of his Borussia Monchengladbach contract this month. They are keen to beat Arsenal and AC Milan in the race to sign the forward.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for €9 million in 2019. Operating primarily as a centre-forward, he has scored 44 goals and laid out 29 assists in 134 games for his club.

A right-footed versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads with a brilliant 2022 FIFA World Cup final cameo for France. Should he join PSG, he would provide competition to superstar Kylian Mbappe.

It could also see Mbappe play from the left-flank as a second striker with Thuram occupying the number nine role.

