Marseille vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2022

Marseille clash with Lyon this Sunday in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Velodrome. On paper at least, this game pits two of the league’s best sides against one another.

Marseille are currently in second place in the table, and given that they’re six points clear of both Rennes and Monaco in third and fourth, it seems likely that they’ll qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Given that they’ve only failed to win one of their last seven games – and that loss came against champions Paris St. Germain – they should come into this one highly confident of a positive result in this match.

Lyon, meanwhile, have had a disappointing season by their standards, as they are currently in eighth place and look set to miss out on European qualification for just the second time in the last eight seasons.

They have been in good form recently, though, losing just one of their last six games. That loss – a 1-0 defeat to Brest – came in between two wins that saw Lyon score a total of 11 goals.

Marseille vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Marseille have beaten Lyon just twice in their last six games at the Stade Velodrome, with only one of those wins coming in Ligue 1, a 2-1 win in November 2019.

Marseille have only lost seven games this season, with only champions Paris St. Germain losing fewer matches.

Lyon’s top scorer Moussa Dembele has scored a total of 16 Ligue 1 goals, with four of them coming in his last three matches. Karl Toko Ekambi has been almost as effective with three goals in his last two.

Despite being one of Ligue 1’s high flyers, Marseille have only scored 56 goals this season, with only one player – Dimitri Payet – managing double figures. The former West Ham man has 12 to his name thus far.

The first time these sides played this season, the game was abandoned after five minutes when a bottle thrown from the crowd hit Payet. When the game was replayed two months later, Lyon ran out 2-1 winners.

Marseille vs Lyon Prediction

This game is a very tricky one to predict, as both sides are more than capable of beating the other, as we saw when Lyon overcame Marseille in February despite their struggles this season.

In terms of form and motivation, Marseille should probably have a slight advantage, but a major caveat may be the fact that they played in Europe – losing 3-2 to Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League semi-finals – on Thursday. Their record after playing European games has been relatively poor this season.

With that in mind, as well as the form of Lyon’s attacking duo Ekambi and Dembele, it seems unlikely that Marseille will be able to keep a clean sheet here. Overall then, the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Marseille 2-2 Lyon

Marseille vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 – Result: Draw

Tip 2 – Moussa Dembele to score at least one goal – YES (Dembele has scored in his last three games, and found the net against Marseille in February)

Tip 3 – At least one player will be sent off – YES (A red card has been shown in each of the last three meetings between these sides at the Stade Velodrome)

