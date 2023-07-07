Mason Greenwood decides to leave Manchester United and join Serie A club: Reports 

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly decided to join Serie A side Atalanta.

According to Atalanta BC News, Greenwood has reached an agreement with La Dea. The Englishman will reportedly be in Bergamo on Tuesday (July 11) and has snubbed interest from Juventus.

Greenwood's future at Manchester United has been in jeopardy since he was arrested back in January 2022. He was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

However, those charges were dropped this past February leading to speculation over his future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have conducted their own internal investigation regarding whether the player can return to the club or not.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly been open to Mason Greenwood returning to his team at some stage. However, the backlash over his potential return has led to potential loan or sale proposals.

It remains to be seen whether the reported move to Atalanta will be on loan or a permanent transfer. The Premier League giants are yet to make a statement about his situation.

The 21-year-old was regarded as one of English football's brightest talents before his arrest. He scored 35 goals and provided 12 assists in 129 games across competitions for United.

Intriguingly, the Red Devils are being linked with Atalanta frontman Rasmus Hojlund. Reports claim that Ten Hag's side are plotting a £50 million move for the Danish striker.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag frustrated with time club's Mason Greenwood investigation has taken

Erik ten Hag is yet to coach Greenwood.

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag has grown frustrated with the length of time Manchester United's investigation into Mason Greenwood has taken.

The club are yet to make an announcement regarding Greenwood's future with the club. He last played for the Red Devils in January 2022 in a 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Ten Hag has previously stated that the attacker is capable of performing in a forward's role in his team. However, he may no longer have him in his possession if reports claiming he is heading to Atalanta are found to be true.

However, Ten Hag reportedly does understand the nature of the situation and the need for due process to take its course.

Mason Greenwood's international career is on hold while Gareth Southgate is the manager. The Three Lions boss won't select him while he is in charge of the England national team.

The Englishman's route back into football may be through Serie A where he will not be in the UK public domain. He is yet to play his football outside of Europe but this might be the only way he can get his career back on track.

