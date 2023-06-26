Mason Mount makes decision on Chelsea pre-season after Blues reject third bid from Manchester United: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will reportedly make himself available for the Blues' pre-season tour of the United States with his Manchester United move stalling.

The Telegraph reports that Mount will inform Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino that he is ready and willing to be part of his squad for pre-season. The Argentine coach would ideally not like to take players desiring moves away on the club's tour in July.

However, that might not be a possibility given there are several players whose futures at Stamford Bridge are uncertain. Mount is certainly one of them with the 24-year-old a target for the Red Devils this summer.

However, Erik ten Hag's side have had three bids rejected by the Blues. Chelsea are holding out for £65 million while United have offered as much as £55 million. That bid is set to remain on the table but the move has reached an impasse.

Mount suffered from a lack of form last season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions. He has a year left on his contract which is why Manchester United are not going higher than the £55 million mark.

Pochettino has not involved himself in the transfer saga involving Mount. However, he starts work on July 1 and will reportedly be informed by the English international that he is willing to train and travel to the USA.

Manchester United set to make bid for Chelsea target Andre Onana

Manchester United are reportedly set to lodge a bid for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian has also garnered interest from Chelsea this summer amid Edouard Mendy's departure.

Reports claim that the Red Devils' talks with Inter are in their crucial stages. An upfront bid of €50 million (£42.8 million) is set to be made for the 27-year-old who previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax.

Onana impressed this past season at the San Siro. He kept 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. However, the Nerazzurri is enduring financial issues and could cash in on the shot-stopper.

Chelsea have shown an interest in Onana and they may be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper shortly. Edouard Mendy is on the cusp of joining Saudi giants Al Hilal for £16 million, per the Evening Standard.

Pochettino is content on continuing with Kepa Arrizabalaga as his number one next season. However, Mendy's departure could lead to him heading into the market for competition for the Spaniard.

