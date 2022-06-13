Mauricio Pochettino's PSG pay-off revealed as he edges closer to the sack: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino after a sloppy campaign that saw them win a single trophy. The terms of his exit, however, will see the former Tottenham Hotspur manager leave with a compensation package.

According to Marca (via Mirror), Pochettino will benefit financially from exiting the Parc des Princes 12 months early, with his contract set to expire next summer. Reportedly, the Argentine manager will leave PSG with £12.8 million.

This has been put in comparison to his compensation package from Spurs when he left White Hart Lane back in 2019. The north London outfit notably handed him a new five-year contract in 2018, which meant that his dismissal came with over three years left on the deal.

Alongside his backroom staff, Pochettino was said to have received £20 million to leave the club. His own share was reported to have been around £12.5 million, a close mark to what PSG is said to have offered him.

The real difference lies in the time left on his contract with either club. With Spurs, Pochettino had about three and a half years left on his contract, which comes to around £3.5 million per year. The Parisians, on the other hand, have paid him £12.8 million for the single year he has remaining on his contract.

With Pochettino set to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, there have been reports about Zinedine Zidane taking up the seat in the dugout for PSG. Neither party has acknowledged this, but it is believed that the Parisians expect Zidane to win the Champions League trophy for the club.

Christophe Gatlier is also believed to have a shot at the hot seat of the biggest club in France.

Pochettino's struggles at PSG

Although he managed to lead the Parisians to the Ligue 1 title, their shoddy Champions League display marked the potential end for the former Tottenham manager.

It didn't matter that he won the Coupe de France in his first half-season with the club. The stunning loss to Real Madrid in the Round of 16, which saw the Madridistas come back from two goals down, pushed the club's ultra base against the manager.

He and the players were notably booed by sections of the crowd, some of whom refused to celebrate in the stadium when the Parisians won the league title. It also didn't help that he was seriously linked to the Manchester United job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

