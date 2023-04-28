Mauricio Pochettino's stance on Joao Felix transfer revealed as ex-PSG boss edges closer to taking Chelsea job - Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly decided to keep Joao Felix at Chelsea and pair him with Romelu Lukaku.

The Sun (via The Daily Mail) reports that Felix, 23, is likely to remain with the Blues for another season despite his loan expiring in the summer. It's believed that the Portuguese attacker will sign on loan from Atletico Madrid for another season. That will cost the club £18 million in fees in addition to his £250,000 a week wages.

Felix arrived at Chelsea from Atleti in January on loan till the end of the season for £9 million. No option to buy was inserted in the deal, and the player had signed a one-year extension with Los Colchoneros before the move.

He has experienced a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge, scoring two goals in 16 games across competitions. The Portuguese forward stressed that UEFA Champions League qualification would be an incentive for him to remain with the Blues.

The West Londoners won't be participating in the Champions League next season, as they trail fourth-placed Manchester United by 21 points with six games remaining. However, Felix still looks likely to stay with the Blues, but that decision would be down to Pochettino.

The former PSG coach is expected to become Graham Potter's successor at Chelsea. He could be set to partner Felix with Lukaku, 29, who has been out on loan at Inter Milan. The Belgian fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel, leading to a return to the San Siro on loan last summer.

Lukaku has bagged nine goals in 27 games across competitions for Inter but is set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer. He arrived at Chelsea from the Nerazzurri in 2021 for a then-club record £97.5 million.

However, he failed to impress, managing 15 goals in 44 games in the 2021-22 season. The Belgian striker has three years left in his contract with the Premier League giants.

PSG have been offered Chelsea-target Wilfried Zaha

PSG are in the mix for Wilfried Zaha.

RMC Sport's Fabrice Hawkins reports that Wilfried Zaha has been offered to PSG and Marseille, with his contract at Crystal Palace expiring this summer. The Ivorian winger has many options, with Chelsea, Arsenal and two Saudi Pro League sides also interested.

Palace are keen on keeping Zaha and are willing to offer him a new deal that doubles his salary. He has been vital for the Eagles this season, scoring six goals and providing three assists in 25 matches.

PSG are looking to add more depth to their squad amid Neymar's injury issues. The Brazilian has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a right ankle ligament injury. Meanwhile, there's uncertainty over Lionel Messi's future, with the Argentine icon's contract expiring at the end of the season.

