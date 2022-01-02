Mauricio Pochettino urges PSG to snap up Chelsea star in £30 million deal: Reports

Mauricio Pochettino may end up signing a midfielder for PSG and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has been touted to be on PSG's wish list. Reports from the Sun suggest the former Tottenham boss was very much impressed with Gallagher's performance for Crystal Palace, where he is currently on a loan spell.

Gallagher was one of Chelsea's brightest academy graduates, who ended up winning the Academy Player of the Year for the 2018–19 season. After signing a 5-year contract with the Blues in 2020, Gallagher joined Premier League club West Bromwich Albion last season.

After ending his one-year loan spell at Albion, Gallagher returned to Chelsea and was again sent on a one-year loan to Crystal Palace.

Under the guidance of new manager Patrick Vieira, Gallagher has enjoyed a breakthrough season. Understandably, Gallagher's performance has caught the eye of PSG, who are very much impressed with him as per reports.

Pochettino reportedly wants to sign Gallagher from Chelsea for next season and the club could seal the deal by spending £30 million for the player. It will not be an easy deal for PSG as the club will need to tempt the player into making the switch to Paris.

Gallagher, who recently stated that he is looking forward to playing for Chelsea next season, has already represented England at senior level.

PSG, Chelsea and other elite clubs have reportedly contacted Ousmane Dembele's agent

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele will be out of contract at the end of the 2021-22 season and the Catalans aren't willing to accept the demands of the player for a renewal.

Therefore, many elite clubs in Europe are lurking around the Frenchman to sign him as a free agent in the upcoming summer transfer window. As per the latest reports, PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United and many more clubs are trying to persuade the 24-year-old to sign a contract with them.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Barcelona fail to extend Dembele's contract, then the French international could be one of the hottest free agents available in the market. PSG and Chelsea are touted to be the favorites to sign Dembele from Barcelona and any one of these clubs could end up making a pre-agreement with the player in the coming weeks.

Edited by Nived Zenith