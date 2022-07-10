Mauro Icardi and Gini Wijnaldum among 11 'undesirable' stars PSG want to get rid of - Reports

According to Le Parisien (via Culture PSG), Paris Saint-Germain are looking to offload as many as 11 players this summer. The Ligue 1 champions are looking to enter a new era which will perhaps start with trimming down the squad.

They recently sacked Mauricio Pochettino and appointed Christophe Galtier as their new manager. They also convinced Kylian Mbappe to sign a new contract with the club. The Parisians will now look to build a good squad to challenge for the elusive Champions League trophy.

As per Le Parisien's report, among the 11 players whom PSG are trying to offload this summer are six midfielders. They are Gini Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

Wijnaldum joined the club just last season from Liverpool on a free transfer but couldn't make much of an impact. He started 18 Ligue 1 matches last season and featured in 38 matches in all competitions.

The other five names on the French club's list to offload are Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Abdou Diallo and Thilo Kehrer.

Icardi joined the Parisian club from Inter Milan in 2019. He was initially brought on loan before the move was made permanent in 2020. He has played 92 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists.

Manchester United interested in signing PSG midfielder

It seems like the Parisians might already have a suitor for one of the players they are looking to offload this summer. Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leandro Paredes this summer.

The Red Devils have enquired about the possibility of signing the Argentine but his price could hinder their approach. PSG demanding €35 million for the midfielder but could negotiate for less.

Paredes joined Paris Saint-Germain from Zenit St. Petersburg in January 2019. He has since played 113 matches for the Parisians, contributing three goals and nine assists.

He could only make 22 appearances in all competitions last season due to injury issues and immense competition in midfield at the club.

Manchester United will have to ward off competition from Juventus if they are to sign the Argentine this summer.

