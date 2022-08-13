Mauro Icardi’s stance on Manchester United transfer revealed: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi is open to joining Manchester United this summer, according to TyC Sports. The Argentine has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as United continue their search for a new striker.

The Red Devils saw Edinson Cavani leave after running down his contract at the club last month. Anthony Martial is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury while Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford could leave the club this summer. The latter is drawing interest from PSG.

Targeting Rashford could be a contingency plan for Les Parisiens, with Icardi close to leaving the club this summer.

Manager Christophe Galtier recently revealed at a press conference that the Argentina international is training away from the first team. He stated that Icardi is free to leave the club this summer, saying:

"The club is working side by side with Mauro to find the best possible solution. He had very little playing time and I think the best thing is to relaunch his career in another more favorable place."

He has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray, with his wife Wanda Nara already having met the club three times over a potential move.

Icardi ended a glorious six-year-long affiliation with Inter Milan in the summer of 2019 when he left the club to join PSG on a loan deal. The move was made permanent the following year for a fee of €55 million with add-ons.

However, he has failed to make himself a regular at the Parc des Princes outfit. He has managed to start just 35 Ligue 1 matches in his three seasons with PSG and plays second fiddle to Kylian Mbappe in attack.

Manchester United would be smart to sign PSG's Mauro Icardi

Manchester United's problems in attack, as stated above, are well known. The transfer window shuts on September 1, and United potentially need reinforcements in attack.

Icardi has just two years left on his contract at the Ligue 1 club. That, coupled with Galtier's aforementioned public admission that Icardi may not be a part of his first-team plans, could mean a reduced fee for the striker.

At 29, the former Sampdoria centre-forward still has plenty of years left at the top as a player. Whether Manchester United can formalize their interest with an offer remains to be seen.

