Mikel Arteta the 'driving force' behind Arsenal's move for Manchester United target: Reports

Mikel Arteta is keen to see Arsenal sign Manchester United target and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Tielemans has been a key player for Leicester since joining them from AS Monaco for £40 million following a successful loan spell in 2019. He has played 158 matches in all competitions for the club, helping them win the FA Cup once in the process.

However, the midfielder has his deal with the Foxes expiring at the end of the 2022-23 season. His contract situation at the King Power Stadium has led to speculation that he could leave the club this summer.

A move to another Premier League club is a potential option for Tielemans, with Arsenal credited with a long-term interest in him. He has also emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

However, the Red Devils' interest in the 25-year-old is only 'tentative' as of now, according to the aforementioned source. Meanwhile, Arteta is the main 'driving force' behind the Gunners' move for the player.

Despite Arteta's interest, Arsenal are yet to step up their efforts to sign Tielemans from Leicester. As per The Daily Telegraph, they are in no rush to do so due to Manchester United's current stance.

The north London giants are currently looking to get a deal for Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko across the line. They could turn their attention towards the Leicester star once they announce the Ukrainian's arrival.

In the meantime, it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag's side intend to step up their interest in Tielemans. They have been working on a deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona for a while now.

Arsenal and Manchester United target Tielemans reluctant to sign contract extension with Leicester

Leicester risk losing Tielemans on a free transfer if they do not sell him this summer. The midfielder has so far refused to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Foxes amidst interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

There have been suggestions that Leicester will look to tie the Belgian down to a one-year deal to avoid him leaving for free next year. It has also been said that the player would be open to that idea if he does not receive a suitable offer this summer.

However, Tielemans remains reluctant to agree to any new deal with the Foxes, as per the report.

