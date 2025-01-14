Napoli add Manchester United and Dortmund stars to shortlist as they look for replacements for PSG-bound Kvaratskhelia: Reports

Napoli have reportedly shortlisted Manchester United's Alejandro Garancho and Karim Adeyemi as potential replacements for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Calciomercato reports that the shortlist has resulted from the Georgia international's imminent move to Paris Saint-Germain (via Football Italia).

However, a transfer for Garnacho is not going to be cheap, with the Red Devils seemingly demanding €70 million to let him go. This figure is much higher than the €45 million that the Serie A side are willing to offer at the moment.

It seems unlikely that Manchester United would want to move Garnacho on, given the prominent role he could play in the coming months. Marcus Rashford's time at Old Trafford looks to be done, which would reduce the competition on the left wing.

Even if Napoli are unable to sign Garnacho, they've seemingly got another exciting prospect listed in the form of Adeyemi. The 22-year-old German has missed several games due to injury this campaign but has made 11 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and assists each.

It is believed that Dortmund are willing to move Adeyemi on for about €40 million. Even if these two players do not come in, Napoli are said to be looking at Timo Werner, who is on loan at Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig. As a last resort, they are willing to complete a loan deal for Federico Chiesa from Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim urges Marcus Rashford to 'work' for place in team

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was asked about Marcus Rashford's future at the club after the Red Devils' third-round FA Cup win against Arsenal (January 12).

The Portuguese tactician did not rule out Rashford's return and has urged the attacker to 'work' for his place. He said (via CaughtOffSide):

“I don’t know. We’ll see. He is a player for Manchester United. We’ll see. He has to work."

"He has to represent his club and he loves his club but I have to make choices. I already spoke about how I make the choices. It is what it is. Let’s continue, let’s see the next game and like I said I have to make a selection.”

After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, Rashford has made 426 senior appearances across competitions, bagging 138 goals and 63 assists. He's won the Europa League once and the FA Cup twice, among other honors at Old Trafford.

Rashford hasn't featured in the last seven games for the Red Devils and was also left out of the squad in multiple games. He's been linked with a move away.

