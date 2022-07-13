Napoli make contact to sign 28-year-old Manchester United star - Reports

Italian giants S.S.C Napoli have reportedly contacted Manchester United about the possibility of signing Eric Bailly this summer.

According to journalist Alfredo Pedulla (via CaughtOffside), Napoli have made enquiries about Bailly's availability. The report added that the Red Devils are open to selling the 28-year-old.

It's worth noting that the Serie A outfit are likely to be in the market for a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window. As per reports from Fabrizio Romano, veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly is set to exit the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

Fabrizio Romano



Koulibaly will sign long-term deal for €10m net salary per season. First centre back, signed. Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, here we go! Full agreement in place for €40m fee add-ons completed, bid accepted. Napoli are checking the documents then it will be official.

Luciano Spalletti's side have reportedly accepted a €40 million bid from Chelsea, who have already agreed personal terms with the Senegalese centre-back. Koulibaly's potential departure will leave a hole in the Napoli defense, which they could look to fill by recruiting Bailly.

CaughtOffside's report stated, however, that the Ivorian is keen to stay at Manchester United. Bailly reportedly wants to fight for a place under new manager Erik ten Hag. Should he stay at Old Trafford for the entirety of the upcoming season, the centre-back will enter the final year of his contract next summer.

Eric Bailly is low in the pecking order at Manchester United

Manchester United's largely leaky defense was a major talking point last season. The likes of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof didn't particularly enjoy great campaigns. However, Bailly still managed only seven appearances across all competitions, indicating how low he is in the pecking order.

Maguire is set to continue as the Red Devils' captain under Ten Hag, which means he is likely to start most matches. Should he avoid injuries, Varane could be his partner at least initially, given his experience and credentials.

Manchester United have also been linked with AFC Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that they have already agreed personal terms with the defender. United have also sent representatives over to Amsterdam to meet with Ajax regarding the transfer fee.

Fabrizio Romano



Excl: Manchester United executives, in Amsterdam to meet with Ajax and so trying to seal Lisandro Martínez deal. Personal terms agreed with Argentinian centre back. Manchester United had €50m bid [add-ons included] rejected last week, but Ajax are now open to sell.

Should they seal a deal for Martinez, it could further limit Bailly's minutes. The Ivorian looked solid during the Red Devils' 4-0 pre-season victory against Liverpool on July 12. However, his injury troubles and the occasional headrush could keep him from becoming a starting member for Ten Hag's team.

Bailly arrived at Old Trafford back in the summer of 2016 from Villarreal CF. He has since made only 113 appearances for the Red Devils, averaging less than 20 matches across competitions per season. The defender has notably won the EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League during his time in Manchester.

