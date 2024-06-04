Napoli name Arsenal duo they are prepared to use in swap deal involving Victor Osimhen: Reports

Napoli are prepared to sanction a swap deal with Arsenal involving Victor Osimhen if Takehiro Tomiyasu or Emile Smith Rowe are included. The Nigerian frontman appears to be on the Gunners' radar as they look to bolster their frontline for next season.

The Daily Mail reports the Serie A giants have set their sights on Tomiyasu and Smith Rowe. The former displayed his defensive versatility throughout last season, playing at right-back, centre-back, and left-back.

Tomiyasu, 25, made 30 appearances across competitions, registering two goals and three assists. He was a key member of Mikel Arteta's first team who took champions Manchester City to the final day in a closely-fought title race.

The same can't be said for Smith Rowe, 23, as the English attacker has majorly struggled for game time at the Emirates over the last two years. Arsenal's academy graduate started just four of 19 games across competitions, posting two assists.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Arteta looks hellbent on improving his attacking options after falling short in the title race. The Gunners arguably missed a prolific striker with Gabriel Jesus struggling to provide the goal output required.

Osimhen, 25, has been one of Italian football's most reliable goalscorers since arriving at Napoli from LOSC Lille four years ago. He's posted 76 goals and 18 assists in 133 games, including 26 goals in 32 games winning Serie A's Golden Boot in 2023.

The 27-cap Nigeria international is expected to leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer. Gli Azzurri are expected to demand Osimhen's release clause of €130 million (£110.7 million) to be met by potential suitors.

Arsenal may not face the threat of Chelsea in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen: Reports

Mikel Arteta may not need to worry about Chelsea.

Chelsea have long been linked with Osimhen and was touted as one of Arsenal's rivals in the race for the Nigerian. The Blues look set to target a new striker this summer to improve on their sixth-placed finish.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the west London giants aren't expected to target Osimhen. This is despite Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja heading for the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Osimhen will cost a pretty penny if a swap deal isn't possible and the Blues may need to be careful about complying with Financial Fairplay. They also have other areas of their team to attend to.

Expand Tweet

The Napoli forward wasn't at his usual best last season amid his side's disastrous 10th-placed finish. He managed 17 goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions but is still viewed as one of Europe's most in-demand frontmen.

Arsenal appear to be in the final stages of their squad rebuild Arteta has overseen for several years. A prolific striker like Osimhen could be the missing piece in their quest to win the title for the first time since 2004.