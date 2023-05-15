Napoli to rival Liverpool and Juventus in race to sign versatile 25-year-old midfielder: Reports

Napoli, Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t CultOfCalcio), the 25-year-old has been suggested to Napoli by sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. La Dea will reportedly hear offers in the region of €40 million.

Koopmeiners left AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021 after spending 12 years at the Dutch club. He cost Atalanta €14 million in transfer fees and has quickly become one of their most reliable midfielders.

The left-footed defensive midfielder has amassed 11 goals and seven assists in 75 games across competitions for the Serie A club. He can also play as a No. 8, attacking playmaker as well as a centre-back.

The Netherlands international's incredible versatility would certainly be of interest to Napoli, Juventus and Liverpool. The two Serie A sides will offer him the chance to play for arguably a bigger club without having to leave the contours of Italy.

A move to Liverpool, meanwhile, could come with the guarantee of first-team minutes. Jurgen Klopp's side are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements as they prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

The club need quality competition for Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho and look set to lose Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as free agents this summer.

Koopmeiners will still have two years left on his deal at the Gewiss Stadium at the end of the season. He represented the Netherlands at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with current Liverpool players Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Arthur hopes to play for Liverpool again before Juventus return

With Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the treatment table by the end of August, Liverpool made a move to sign Arthur Melo from Juventus.

The Brazilian midfielder arrived on a season-long loan for a fee of £4 million with an option to make the deal permanent for £32 million (h/t the Times). The move offered hope to the former Barcelona midfielder of rekindling his career.

However, injuries have restricted the Juventus loanee to playing just 13 minutes of senior football for the Reds across competitions this season. The 26-year-old, nevertheless, hopes to take to the pitch one last time as a Liverpool player before his return to Juventus.

He recently told GOAL:

"Hopefully, I have an option to say goodbye in Liverpool by playing something, to say goodbye to my teammates, the technical committee and the fans, who have been very good to me."

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will hand Arthur a run-out in the three remaining league games this season. Their next assignment is facing Leicester City at the King Power Stadium later today (May 15).

Poll : 0 votes