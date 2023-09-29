Nasser Al-Khelaifi ready to pay whatever is necessary to sign Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave PSG: Reports

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly looking to go all out to sign Manchester City star Erling Haaland if Kylian Mbappe leaves the club at the end of the season. He wants to ensure that the Ligue 1 side have a superstar in their squad and sees the Norwegian as the ideal replacement for the Frenchman.

According to El Nacional, PSG are not willing to change Luis Enrique's project and are aware that a strong striker is required at the club next season. They want Mbappe to stay but believe that the striker will leave once his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Haaland is now seen as the top target, as he has been in dominating form since moving to Manchester City. Reports suggest the striker will have a €200 million release clause in his contract next summer and the Ligue 1 side are ready to activate it.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke about Mbappe earlier this summer and told Record:

"Kylian Mbappé is an incredible player and a fantastic person. And the Paris Saint-Germain team, on and off the pitch, has never been so united, which I think was possible to see last weekend, during the game against Lyon."

"This year, in the new Paris Saint-Germain cycle, we are focusing less on results and more on performance and our style of play. If we do that, the results will appear accordingly. We have a fantastic coach and sporting director and I'm very happy with the spirit found at PSG," he added.

However, he banished Kylian Mbappe from the first team as the striker has refused to sign a new deal with the French club.

Kylian Mbappe looking to leave PSG at the end of the season

Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he has no plans to sign a new deal at PSG. He stated that the 2023-24 season would be his last at the Ligue 1 side, but he has not considered his future club yet.

He told the media via GOAL:

"I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid. I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season."

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered. I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone," the 24-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid remain confident of signing Kylian Mbappe next summer as per El Nacional. However, Liverpool and Chelsea are also reportedly keeping tabs on the Frenchman.