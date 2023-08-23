"Negotiations to enter crucial stages" - Fabrizio Romano reveals fresh twist in PSG midfielder Marco Verratti's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti reportedly continues to face an uncertain future at his current club.

The Euro 2020 winner agreed terms with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in July, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. However, there was no agreement between them and PSG, which stalled the move.

Romano has now reported that Qatari side Al Arabi has entered the fray for the 30-year-old Italian midfielder. They are expected to submit an offer soon as negotiations enter a 'crucial' stage. Romano tweeted:

"Understand Qatari side Al Arabi are set to submit an official bid to sign Marco Verratti. Negotiations to enter crucial stages soon. Verratti agreed terms with Al Hilal in July but no deal between clubs with PSG. Al Arabi SC now trying to approach Verratti."

Expand Tweet

Recently, it was reported that Marco Verratti has reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for a £34 million-per-year deal till 2026. However, the SPL side are unwilling to meet the Parisians' £51 million valuation of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, French publication L'Equipe has linked Verratti with Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

How has Marco Verratti fared for PSG?

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has been a standout performer for the Parisians since arriving from Serie B side Pescara in the summer of 2012.

The 30-year-old has made 416 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, bagging 11 goals and 61 assists. Last season, though, the midfielder struggled for form, recording only one assist in 38 games across competitions. He's yet to appear this season under new manager Luis Enrique.

Verratti (9) holds the record for most Ligue 1 titles, winning all of them with PSG between 2013 and 2023. During this period, the Parisians only failed to clinch the league twice.

Apart from his league titles, the Euro 2020 winner has also won nine French Super Cup and six French League Cup titles at the Parc des Princes.

However, considering his uncertain future at the club, it remains to be seen if Verratti manages to add more silverware to his already impressive collection.