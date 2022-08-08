Newcastle enquire about possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder: Reports

Newcastle United have enquired about the availability of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as per 90min.

Gallagher impressed whilst out on loan at Crystal Palace last season, making 39 appearances, scoring eight goals whilst providing five assists.

He returned to Chelsea this summer following that loan spell but his place in Thomas Tuchel's side has been in question.

Hence, Newcastle appear to be sounding out Gallagher as a potential signing whether that be permanently or on loan.

Alongside the Magpies, a return to Palace and a move to West Ham United have also been mentioned as potential options.

“Really proud to finally make my debut for Chelsea today.” Conor Gallagher on Instagram:“Really proud to finally make my debut for Chelsea today.” Conor Gallagher on Instagram:“Really proud to finally make my debut for Chelsea today.” 💙 https://t.co/4ZTPhEc7Zt

However, the Blues are keen not to allow Gallagher to leave as they look to contend both domestically and in Europe.

The English midfielder came on deep into stoppage time in Chelsea's season-opening 1-0 win against Everton on July 6.

Gallagher is reportedly prepared to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge whilst Tuchel was pleased with his development at Palace.

Tuchel has previously spoken on the Englishman's future, saying:

“I believe Conor can be a part of our squad and can play a role with us. But I am not the only one to decide... we need to see what the situation is and what role we have for him that he can fight for."

The midfielder has three years left on his current deal with Tuchel's side. He will be eyeing a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher could do with Newcastle move

A move up North may benefit Gallagher

Despite there being a hestiation from both the Blues and Gallagher to have him depart once again this summer, it may be for the best.

A loan move so that the 22-year-old can develop further with more first-team opportunities will bode well for all parties involved.

Gallagher flourished in Patrice Vieira's Palace side last season, earning a call-up to the England international team as a result.

He will struggle to displace the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Jorginho, judging by his lack of minutes in Chelsea's opening game of the season against Everton.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Crystal Palace player of the year Conor Gallagher Crystal Palace player of the year Conor Gallagher 💙 https://t.co/GR4fBUEoHa

Gallagher has a bright future and Chelsea fans will want that to be in west London with the five-time Premier League winners.

But for his development, a loan move to Newcastle may be hugely beneficial given Eddie Howe's work with young talent.

Not only did Howe show his nous of developing stars at Bournemouth such as Arnaut Danjuma, Callum Wilson and Nathan Ake.

But at Newcastle, he has already made some astute signings this summer, including Bruno Guimares, Nick Pope and Sven Botman.

