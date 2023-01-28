Newcastle could launch surprise move to sign £350,000-a-week Chelsea star in the summer: Reports

Newcastle United could reportedly make a surprise move for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the summer. The Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan in Serie A.

However, several sides are reportedly interested in permanently signing Lukaku, 29, from the Blues. Calcio Mercato reports that the Magpies are showing interest in signing the striker at the end of the season. Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs.

He encountered a troublesome time at Stamford Bridge when he fell out with former manager Thomas Tuchel. The Belgian joined Chelsea from Inter in 2021 for a club-record £97.5 million. He featured 44 times across competitions, scoring 15 goals during that campaign.

However, his issues with Tuchel led to him returning to the San Siro on loan last summer. Yet, he has struggled with injuries this season, playing just eight times, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Lukaku is set to return to Chelsea at the end of the campaign. Newcastle may make their move for the former Manchester United man in the summer, who does boast proven Premier League experience.

He has a record of 121 goals and 43 assists in 278 Premier League games playing for the likes of the Blues, the Red Devils, Everton and West Bromwich Albion. It remains to be seen how much Lukaku will cost Newcastle.

The Belgian's wages are an astounding £350,000 a week and Transfermarkt values the forward at £48.2 million. Chelsea boss Graham Potter is yet to work with the forward and may be interested in doing so amid the poor goalscoring form of his attackers this season.

Chelsea's Reece James is in contention to return against Fulham on Friday (February 3)

Reece James may return against Fulham.

James has endured an injury-ridden season, and his absence from Chelsea's team has been felt. He has made 12 appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists. The Blues have kept five clean sheets with him at right-back.

The English defender returned from a long-term knee injury in the side's 2-0 win over Bournemouth (December 27). However, he picked up another knock and has been sidelined since.

According to the Telegraph, James may return to the Blues' starting lineup for the clash with Fulham at Stamford Bridge next Friday. His return will come as a massive boost to Potter, whose side are sitting lowly 10th in the league. His side were beaten 2-1 by the Cottagers in the reverse fixture, and the Blues' defense have been criticized throughout the campaign.

