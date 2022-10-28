Newcastle prepared to double salary of Argentina superstar in attempt to sign him: Reports

Newcastle United are prepared to double the salary of Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez to lure him to St James' Park, as per Inter Live.

The Argentine has been in scintillating form for Inter this season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Martinez's form for Simone Inzaghi's side has caught the eye of Newcastle's owners, with the club willing to double his current salary of €7 million (£6.1 million).

However, they face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also keen on the Argentine.

"I have signed a new deal one year ago and I'm only focused on Inter", tells Rai when asked about Bayern and PSG links. Lautaro Martinez on his future: "I've been here for five years, I'm happy here at Inter - I really hope to become an Inter legend"."I have signed a new deal one year ago and I'm only focused on Inter", tells Rai when asked about Bayern and PSG links. Lautaro Martinez on his future: "I've been here for five years, I'm happy here at Inter - I really hope to become an Inter legend". 🇦🇷 #transfers"I have signed a new deal one year ago and I'm only focused on Inter", tells Rai when asked about Bayern and PSG links. https://t.co/kKwGwLzELA

The Magpies are now the richest club in world football following the Saudi-led consortium's takeover of the Tyneside outfit in October last year.

They flexed their financial muscle this past summer, signing the likes of Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for £63 million and Sven Botman from £33.3 million.

Eddie Howe's rebuild of the side is reaping the rewards as Newcastle currently occupy fourth in the Premier League table.

The Magpies have won five and lost just one of their opening 12 fixtures.

Martinez has four years left on his contract with Inter, having joined the club from Argentine outfit Racing Club in 2018 for £22.5 million.

Newcastle are preparing for a quiet January transfer window

Howe's side will be cautious in the January market

A move for Martinez in January may not occur for Newcastle as the hierarchy at St James' Park accepts that the club needs to abide by financial fairplay rules.

The Magpies' technical director Dan Ashworth has explained why there will be caution in the January transfer window, saying (via The Shields Gazette):

“This club has invested circa £200million in 2022 – that's unsustainable."

Howe backed Ashworth's assessment prior to Newcastle's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 23 October that saw them climb to fourth:

“Yeah, I do think that’s unsustainable. Financial fair play, I know is mentioned a lot."

He continued,

"We have to be mindful of that fact. That’s where we need to improve all aspects of the football club to make sure we don’t have to go into the transfer market and spend that money."

The Magpies may be reserved over forking out more money, but their transfer business during Ashworth's time at the club has been impressive.

Not only have the likes of Isak and Botman arrived, but so too has English right-back Kieran Trippier and Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Howe's current squad has been one that looks eager to secure a place in Europe next season.

