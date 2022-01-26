"Newcastle have submitted a formal bid of €40m" - Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on Arsenal and Juventus target

Over the past few days, Arsenal, Juventus, Newcastle United and many more clubs have reportedly declared their interest in signing Ligue 1 star Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyon. Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding the transfer situation of Bruno, as in his latest report it is mentioned that Newcastle have submitted a formal bid of €40 million to sign the Brazilian.

Bruno Guimaraes is a Ligue 1 star who plays for Lyon as a defensive midfielder. The Brazilian has been attracting interest from different clubs in europe over the past few months. Guimaraes has so far made 25 appearances for his club in all competitions and has provided 5 assists in those matches. The Brazilian is hailed for his ability to match his opponent physically and also for being extremely dilligent in tackling his rivals.

During the start of the winter transfer window, Guimaraes was one of the few players from the French league who were reported to be attracting interest from numerous European clubs. With just one week left for the transfer window to close, a host of Premier League clubs have declared their interest in signing Bruno from Lyon. In a recent report, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that there is interest from Arsenal, Juventus and many more clubs in signing the Brazilian. However, Romano reported that Newcastle United have submitted a formal offer of €40 million for Bruno Guimaraes.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Bruno Guimarães had more touches (100), created more chances (3) and suffered more fouls (5) than any other player against Saint-Étienne.



Since the recent change in ownership, Newcastle United have been very active in this transfer window. The Magppies signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley. These additions have boosted the team's performance recently and now they are after Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been trying to sign a defensive midfielder in the last summer. Manuel Locatelli was their priority but the Italian chose Juventus instead of the Gunners. The Gunners are now totally aware of the interest in Guimaraes from other clubs and could move quickly to seal the deal in the coming days.

Arsenal may have lost the prospect of signing Dusan Vlahovic

According to the latest report, Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic is set to join Juventus immediately after the Old Lady reached an agreement with Florentina. Juve have submitted a formal bid of €75 million which was accepted by La viola. Vlahovic has also agreed on personal terms which would see him seal a contract worth €7 million per season with a deal until 2026 with an option for an annual renewal.

The news came as a huge disappointment for Arsenal fans as they were excited to hear reports linking the club to Vlahovic. The Gunners will now have to look at other options as signing a striker in January has been reported as a priority for Mikel Arteta. The likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak are being reported as targets that the Gunners are currently monitoring.

