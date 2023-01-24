Newcastle United to beat Chelsea and sign Premier League star - Reports

Newcastle United look set to beat Chelsea to the signing of Everton attacker Anthony Gordon. An exodus at Goodison Park is ensuring amid a poor campaign for the Toffees.

The Merseyside club are 19th in the league and are struggling for form. Frank Lampard was sacked as manager on Monday (January 23), and the problems are mounting at Goodison. Richarlison departed Everton last summer for Tottenham and was a crucial team member.

Gordon, 22, appears to be on his way out of the Merseyside club after Chelsea had bids of around £40-45 million rejected for the winger last summer, per Sky Sports. However, it is not at Stamford Bridge that the young Englishman looks to be heading to.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle are confident of beating Graham Potter's side to the signing of Gordon. The belief is that the young forward is keen on a move to St James' Park.

The report adds that Eddie Howe's side had a £35 million bid rejected for Gordon last summer. They have rekindled their interest after allowing Chris Wood to join Nottingham Forest, and Everton are willing to sell.

Gordon has scored three goals in 18 appearances across competitions. The Tyneside giants have also earmarked other options in case Everton do not compromise on their £60 million valuation of the attacker. Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech is also a strong option for Howe's side.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is urged to join Newcastle

The Magpies admire Gallagher.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Newcastle to sign Gallagher from the Blues. The Englishman has failed to become a regular starter at Stamford Bridge. He has started 11 of 25 games, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

Whelan has alluded to the spending that has ensued at Chelsea under new cooperating owner Todd Boehly. He reckons the Blues will soon need to start sanctioning departures. He told Football Insider:

“Chelsea will have to get rid of players for next to nothing because they seem to be spending and spending at the moment. I think Newcastle are the one Premier League team who can be appealing to these players — Gallagher, I can tell you now, is the one, for me. He appeals more than the other two because of his age and what he’s already done at Crystal Palace.”

Gallagher enjoyed a brilliant season on loan at Crystal Palace in 2021-22, scoring eight goals and contributing five assists in 39 games. He was named the Eagles' Player of the Year. Reports claim that Gallagher joins Ziyech as a potential target for Newcastle.

