Newcastle United contact PSG to enquire about 28-year-old star: Reports

Newcastle United have touched base with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to check on the possibility of signing Julian Draxler, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

Newcastle are preparing for their first full season under their new owners - a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Having finished 11th in the league last term, they are keen to finish higher up the table in 2022-23.

The Tyneside-based club have already made three major additions to their squad this summer. They have landed Sven Botman and Nick Pope for a combined fee of around €53 million, while Matt Target's loan move from Aston Villa has been made permanent.

Eddie Howe's side have now turned their attention towards signing a creative midfielder. They have been heavily linked with a move for Olympique Lyon's Lucas Paqueta, but reportedly had a €40 million bid turned down in the winter.

PSG attacker Draxler has thus emerged as a transfer target for Newcastle. The Magpies have already contacted the Ligue 1 champions to enquire about the Germany international, as per Le 10 Sport.

The Premier League club have also been in touch with Draxler's representatives, according to the aforementioned source. Initial talks over a potential move to St. James' Park have taken place between the two parties.

It is unclear whether the 28-year-old is currently open to a move to the Tyneside outfit. However, he does not appear to have a place in Christophe Galtier's plans for the 2022-23 season.

PSG are open to selling Newcastle target Julian Draxler

The Parisians signed Julian Draxler from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg for €42 million in January 2017. The German has since made 198 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and providing 41 assists in the process.

Draxler has also helped the French giants win 13 trophies, including four Ligue 1 titles. However, the attacker clocked just 540 minutes of playing time in the league last season.

The 28-year-old does not have a place in PSG's plans for the future and could leave the club this summer. Christophe Galtier's side are prepared to listen to offers for him, according to Le 10 Sport.

Draxler has already been asked to find a new club this summer if the report is to be believed. The player, though, has two more years remaining on his contract with the Parc des Princes outfit and has always been keen to fight for his place at the club.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can convince Draxler to join them this summer. PSG reportedly want a fee of around €20 million to €30 million for him.

