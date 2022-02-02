Newcastle United failed with £33m bid for 25-year-old midfielder in January - Reports

Newcastle United reportedly had a substantial offer for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz turned down during the January transfer window.

The Spaniard, who will have one year left on his contract with Napoli at the end of the season, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been monitoring his situation at the Serie A club over the years.

According to Corriere dello Sport, however, Newcastle United were the first among the English clubs to make an offer for Ruiz. They made a £33 million bid for the midfielder in January, but Napoli unfortunately turned it down. The Magpies will likely renew their interest in the 25-year-old next summer.

Napoli will be hoping that Ruiz commits his future to the club by signing an extension before his contract expires next year. If he refuses to do so, the Italian giants will probably try to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him for free in 2023.

Ruiz joined Napoli on a five-year deal in the summer of 2018. The Azzurri paid approximately €30 million (£25 million) for his services after activating a release clause in his contract at Real Betis.

The central midfielder has made 22 appearances for Napoli across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists.

Newcastle United pin survival hopes on new signings

Fabian Ruiz has attracted the attention of various European giants with his performances

Despite missing out on the signing of Fabian Ruiz, Newcastle United had a fairly busy transfer window this January.

They acquired the services of five new players - striker Chris Wood, left-back Matt Targett, versatile defender Dan Burn, right-back Kieran Trippier and midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies currently occupy 18th place in the Premier League table, a mere point away from 19-placed Watford and three points ahead of bottom-placed Burnley. They will return to action on February 8th when they face Everton in the league.

